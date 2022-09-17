Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

After 2 years, the Terry Fox Run is back in person on Sunday

Some four million people across Canada will take part in the 42nd annual Terry Fox Run this Sunday, according to the Terry Fox Foundation. The run returns in person after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual run that began in 1981 has raised over $850 million to date for cancer research

Bernice Chan · CBC News ·
A large statue of a man who appears to be running is pictured in downtown Vancouver.
The Terry Fox Statue is pictured at Terry Plaza in downtown Vancouver. The annual Terry Fox Run is returning for its 42nd year this Sunday. After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the run is being held in person. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

Thousands of British Columbians are expected to hit the pavement this Sunday as the 42nd annual Terry Fox Run returns in person after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual run that began in 1981 has raised over $850 million to date for 1,300 cancer research projects.

In 2020 and 2021, people completed the runs virtually — on their own — because of the pandemic, but this year organizers are expecting crowds of participants to take part in person.

According to the Terry Fox Foundation, some four million people in 560 communities will participate by running, walking, rollerblading or biking.

"It's exciting. There's quite an energy in the air getting back to in-person runs," said Michael Mazza, executive director of the Terry Fox Run, in an interview with The Early Edition host Stephen Quinn on Friday. 

"I think we forgot how much we missed getting together as a community, and then we forgot a little bit how much work it is to get together."

Terry Fox is pictured during his run across Canada to raise money for cancer research. He did not finish the run, and died in a Vancouver hospital in 1981. (The Canadian Press)

The run marks 42 years since Terry Fox began the Marathon of Hope in St. John's, N.L.

The 21-year-old from Port Coquitlam, B.C., had lost part of his right leg to cancer when he was 18. He planned to run across Canada to raise money for the disease, running a marathon every day.

He made it as far as Thunder Bay, Ont., before the cancer spread to his lungs and he had to stop. 

He died before he could complete his journey, but in the process he raised over $24 million. The foundation created in his name has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research in the four decades since Fox's death.

During the pandemic, participants were asked to complete the runs independently. Mazza said they saw a 30 per cent drop in donations, without much change last year. "This year we hope to surpass that," he said.

Michael Humer was 18 years old when Fox attempted to run across Canada in 1980. Today Humer is a thoracic surgeon at Kelowna General Hospital, examining non-cardiac diseases of the chest, such as lung and esophageal cancer. 

"What Terry's doing is so apropos for my career. I'm well into my career and we have seen tremendous improvements with cancer survival but obviously we're still a long way to go and that's what Terry's fundraising efforts have all been about and we continue that," Humer told Daybreak South host Chris Walker on Friday.

The 33rd annual Terry Fox Hometown Run is pictured in Port Coquitlam, B.C.

Humer himself has participated in around 10 runs and will be lacing up his runners again this Sunday.

"It's the 42nd run. The irony is that 42 kilometres is a marathon, and Terry effectively ran a marathon everyday for 143 days in 1980 so we'll be continuing his legacy on Sunday."

The Early Edition7:21Terry Fox run is back after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic
Terry Fox Foundation executive director Michael Mazza speaks with Stephen Quinn about the return of the annual tradition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Bernice Chan

Bernice Chan is a CBC News reporter in Vancouver. You can contact her at bernice.chan@cbc.ca

