7 years after their son died in B.C. wilderness, Ohio couple returns to spread ashes and goodwill

Seven years after their son's body was recovered by Terrace Search and Rescue, Carla and Herb Sill still keep in touch with the team of rescuers who found their boy.

Warren Sill, 26, travelled to northern B.C. from Ohio in 2012 hoping to film and photograph Kermode bears. He was declared missing in early July after his vehicle and gear were found abandoned about 80 kilometres from Terrace.

A massive air and ground search began, but with no trace of Sill, the search was eventually called off.

Dave Jephson, search manager with Terrace Search and Rescue, has been with the group for about 28 years and says the search for Sill is still vivid in his memory. Despite the search being called off, the team continued to retrace Sill's route.

Warren Andrew Sill, 26, went missing in 2012 after hiking into an area near Terrace, B.C., filming a documentary about the rare white Kermode bear. (RCMP)

"We believed strongly that he was in that section of the river that we couldn't search," Jephson said. He said the team went over the same five kilometre stretch of river six or eight times, and eventually — four months later — they found Sill's body.

"Knowing that we were there for the family and helped provide that closure, and also to rule out that, you know, that search wasn't in bad light ... when we ended it [is] really one of the reasons why this [search] stuck with us," he said.

Herb and Carla Sill were able to see the wilderness area where their son spent his last days. (Submitted by Terrace Search and Rescue)

It's something Carla and Herb Sill still show appreciation for.

This summer, the Ohio couple arrived in Terrace to spread some of their son's ashes in the wilderness where he was found. Over the past seven years, they have kept in touch with the search and rescuers.

"They've been awesome. They follow up on Facebook ... and always send words of encouragement and well wishes," Jephson said.

On this visit, the couple handed the team a cheque for $10,000.

"Right off the bat it's like, we don't want a donation. You know, we want to support you and help you ... They're like, 'Nope, we're adamant. We've done this with our finances ... you getting this no matter what,'" Jephson said.

'They watch us'

Jephson estimates the couple has given the organization over $23,000 over the past seven years, an especially valuable contribution given the team is now building their own centre.

"It was pretty emotional," he said.

The Terrace Search and Rescue operation has been fundraising to build a new search and rescue centre. (Terrace Search and Rescue/Facebook)

Jephson says he expects to stay in touch with the Sills for a long time.

"They've made us a priority in their lives to contribute. They watch us ... they see us building our building and they just, they want to keep giving and it means so much to them ... and of course you know we appreciate them so much for that."

Listen to the segment on CBC's Radio West: