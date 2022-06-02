Emergency operations centre activated on B.C.'s North Coast in anticipation of flooding

Warming weather is causing rivers to rise in northern British Columbia, prompting Terrace to activate its emergency operations centre in anticipation of possible flooding.

The city says activating the centre allows officials to begin flood preparations.

Terrace is located on the edge of a broad area in northern B.C. covered by a high streamflow advisory that the River Forecast Centre issued on Wednesday.

The advisory warns that water levels are climbing in the Liard, Skeena and Stikine rivers and their tributaries, and minor flooding could occur in low-lying areas.

The centre says snowmelt rates and river runoff are increasing due to steady warming this week, and temperatures were expected to top 20 C in valley bottoms Wednesday. It says more unsettled weather is expected Thursday and into the weekend, with potential rainfall adding to the swell of rivers.

The centre's David Campbell says weather forecasts are calling for 20 to 40 millimetres of rain to fall in Terrace, and the flooding is aggravated by the delayed snowmelt this year.

"We've seen pretty much probably about four weeks behind, so we're seeing that now that snowmelt is starting to ramp up," Campbell said Wednesday to Sarah Penton, the host of CBC's Radio West.

Modelling suggests flooding may occur this weekend. The forecast could be upgraded to a more severe warning depending on the weather and how the rivers respond, according to the advisory.

"The public is advised to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks during the high-streamflow period," it says. "Be prepared and know your hazards."

The City of Terrace says the River Forecast Centre shows the Skeena River could reach levels by Sunday that are typically recorded only once in a century.

In anticipation of high water, the city is closing the boat launch at Fisherman's Memorial Park and the 60-hectare Ferry Island Park and municipal campground by Friday or earlier if conditions worsen.

Terrace Fire Chief John Klie says his department is ready for sandbagging.

"They're not too excited. They're not too scared yet. Hopefully, they won't be scared," he said.

The city says it expects to release more details about where residents can collect sandbags to protect their properties.

The latest survey of B.C. and Yukon snowpacks shows many are at levels not seen in a decade, as cool, wet weather delays snowmelt, increasing the chance of flooding if a long period of warm weather occurs but there is, as yet, no sign of a prolonged heat wave in the River Forecast Centre's predictions.

Meanwhile, the province is calling for British Columbians to take the following measures to prepare for spring floods: