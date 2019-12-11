Bowlers in Terrace, B.C., may only have a few months left to enjoy their lanes before the only alley in town closes — but one woman is looking to change that.

Chris Olson, 77, has lived in the community for 56 years and has been a bowler for most of her life. She spoke to Terrace city council Monday night to ask for more time before the land is redeveloped, so someone can lease Barney's Bowl and a permanent solution can be found.

Olson told Radio West host Sarah Penton that bowling has become a lifeline for the 40 seniors who come out to exercise and socialize on Monday nights, especially for those who are alone.

"When they go home, they go home alone. They watch TV alone, they eat alone and they sleep alone. So, I just think it's a very caring and compassionate place to be," Olson said.

It's not just seniors, she added. Olson estimates around 200 to 300 people in and around Terrace use the alley every week.

Future plans

The City of Terrace announced in July 2019 that it had bought the land the alley sits on, and plans to use it for expansion projects like additional parking and a new fire hall.

As part of the agreement, the city said it would lease the properties to Barney's Bowl for a nine-month term, from Sept. 1, 2019, to May 31, 2020.

Mayor Carol Leclerc said she sympathizes with those who use the bowling alley.

"My preference would be if they had the bowling alley somewhere else because, in time, we will develop that land," she said in a phone interview.

Olson said she hopes the city might be willing to lease the building out for five years, with a two-year renewable clause. That way, the community would have more time to look for a new space.

"I'm not about to give up," she said.

