Terminally-ill woman targeted in violent home invasion in Sicamous, suspects still at large

Three suspects who put a woman, terminally ill with cancer, through a harrowing ordeal early Wednesday morning in Sicamous, B.C., are still at large.

Police say just before 6:30 a.m., two men armed with handguns had forced their way into the home of a 59-year-old woman. They believe a female accomplice stayed outside.

Inside the home, the two men allegedly bound and assaulted the woman. The woman told police she was held at gunpoint and kicked in the face. She suffered a fractured nose and was airlifted to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The suspects took two small safes, as well as jewlery and prescription drugs, before fleeing in a stolen white 2003 Ford F-350 truck.

Police said the truck had been stolen earlier that day from Armstrong, B.C. The Dually truck is a distinct vehicle with special markings. It has a B.C. licence plate DN 5358 with a rack in the box with orange clearance lights.

The suspects fled in this vehicle: a white 2003 Ford F-350 Dually truck with BC licence plate DN5358. There is a distinctive rack in the box with orange clearance lights on the cab roof. (Sicamous RCMP )

Not a random attack

Police say at this point in the investigation, they do not believe this was a random attack.

They say Vernon's RCMP Police Dog Service along with Southeast District Air Services have made efforts to find the suspects, who are still at large. The truck is also still missing.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see the vehicle or its occupants, police advice not to approach the vehicle and to dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sicamous, in B.C.'s Shuswap region, is about half way between Calgary and Vancouver.