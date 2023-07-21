2nd tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike: union

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada and the B.C. Maritime Employers Association have agreed to a tentative deal for the second time in a week.

The local union's caucus announced Thursday evening a tentative agreement had been reached, and the contract caucus will vote in an emergency meeting Friday on whether the agreement should be sent to its membership for ratification.

They say if the contract caucus votes in favour tomorrow, the union will call a meeting to present the deal to membership.

More than 7,400 workers from the ILWU had walked off the job from July 1 until July 13 over issues like port automation, outside contracting and the increasing cost of living.

Port operations resumed on July 13 when a tentative agreement was reached. But on Tuesday, the contract caucus rejected the tentative deal.

More to come.