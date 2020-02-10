7-month strike may soon be over as Western Forest Products, union reach tentative collective agreement
Forestry workers walked off the job on July 1 over pension, seniority, benefits issues
Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers union have reached a tentative collective agreement after a seven-month-long labour dispute.
The agreement between the company and the union was announced Monday.
About 3,000 Vancouver Island forest workers and contractors represented by United Steelworkers Union Local 1-1937 have been off the job since July 1, striking over potential loss of pensions, seniority rights and long-term disability benefits.
On Feb. 6, the province appointed special mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers to help move negotiations along.
"We have reached a fair and equitable agreement that balances the needs of our employees and our business," said Don Demens, president and CEO of Western Forest Products.
"This has been a particularly challenging time and I'm pleased that we were able to find common ground through the efforts of all involved."
CBC does not yet know the details of the agreement.
