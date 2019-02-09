Tens of thousands without power, ferries cancelled as wind batters B.C.'s South Coast

Tens of thousands of people are without power after winds battered B.C.'s South Coast on Friday night and early Saturday morning.

According to BC Hydro, over 70,000 people are affected by outages.

BC Hydro spokesperson Kevin Aquino said the hardest-hit areas include Abbotsford, Langley, Surrey, Victoria and the southern Gulf Islands.

"BC Hydro crews have worked overnight and will continue throughout the day to restore power, but what we have noticed is that as crews restore power in some areas, there have been outages in other locations," Aquino said.

Barge toppled

The wind was so strong that a barge partially sank at Sewell marina in Horseshoe Bay on Saturday morning.

Tess Baker said she was waiting for the ferry when she saw a "big cement barge carrying speed boats and zodiacs" tip over and sink.

Baker said it appeared that about nine boats have also been swept up onto the beach.

"It's windier than I've ever seen it here in the harbour."

The Canadian Coast Guard said in an email it is monitoring the situation and there is no visible pollution in the water.

Aquino said hydro crews have been repairing damaged power lines, power poles and transformers.

Downed power lines should always assumed to be live and are considered an emergency situation. If you come across one stay 10 metres away, and call 911.

Wind warnings are in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, eastern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.