Forty short-term beds will soon be available for people in Kelowna waiting for supportive housing, the B.C. government has announced, with the hope that this will free up overnight-shelter space for the city's homeless.

B.C. Housing said Tuesday it is renovating a building downtown to create the "bridge" accommodation, which will temporarily house people currently sleeping in the city's shelters.

All of the city's shelters are currently full, and despite available funding from B.C. Housing, Kelowna still hasn't been able to find a location for a winter shelter.

An estimated 40 to 50 people are sleeping outside in below freezing temperatures each night.

Dawn Himer, executive director of the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay, which will be operating the supportive temporary housing, is excited about Tuesday's announcement.

"It will make an impact. It will help get some people off the street," she said.

The building at 555 Fuller Ave., is city owned and will be temporarily leased to B.C. Housing as bridge housing.

This means that people over the age of 19 who are already staying in shelters and waiting for supportive housing units to be opened, can apply to be chosen for beds at this facility.

It will not be operating as a winter shelter, where people line up on a daily basis to be admitted.

Last Tuesday, homeless people relocated from downtown, set up tents and temporary shelter in a park behind the Kelowna Curling Club. (Brady Strachan/CBC)

The news comes a week after the city shutdown a growing downtown tent city on Leon Avenue, citing safety concerns, and opened two parks a few kilometres away for people to set up tents in at night. So far, tents have only been set up at the park behind the Kelowna Curling Club.

The law in B.C. requires the city allow people to have temporary overnight shelter in designated parks or public spaces if there is insufficient housing or shelter space for those who are homeless.

Himer doesn't know if the bridge housing will open up enough shelter spaces to eliminate the need for a winter shelter, but says it's a step in the right direction.

"I'm excited. I have to admit, there is definitely a challenge ahead of us. We're hiring and we're looking forward to it," she said.

City of Kelowna bylaw officers oversee a homeless man packing up his things at a designated overnight camping site in Kelowna on Wednesday. (Chris Walker/CBC)

In a letter sent to residents in the neighbourhood, B.C. Housing, the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society and the City of Kelowna, say the building on Fuller Avenue will open by mid-December.

The John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay will provide supports around the clock, as well as meals, washrooms and an amenity space.

It will close on March 31, 2020, around the same time more supportive housing units that are under construction are expected to open.

The letter says that residents with substance use issues will be allowed to use drugs on site in a designated area that will be monitored by staff with safe needle disposal. It states that the goal is to provide stable housing and to "work with people to promote recovery."

"It's safer for them and the community if they use in a supervised area," said Himer.

The John Howard Society will sweep the streets daily for any garbage.

Jim White, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 in the building next door to the temporary supportive housing building, says from what he's heard, his members have no issue with the news.

"I don't think we'll have a problem with that. We were thinking that there will be extra security around with them there and it might even be better for us in a sense," he said.

"I don't think it's gonna deter any of our members from coming down if they're next door."