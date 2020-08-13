B.C. companies can extend temporary layoffs, again, if they apply by Aug. 25

The province is allowing businesses to keep workers temporarily laid off beyond Aug. 30 if staff agree to apply for an extension.

B.C. has already made several extensions to the amount of time companies can keep workers laid off in the hopes that businesses will eventually be able to bring staff back to work.

Now employers have until Aug. 25 to complete an online application for the layoff extension — with the approval of at least 50 per cent of their staff — otherwise their jobs will be permanently terminated at the end of August.

"The pandemic has created unprecedented challenges across our economy," Minister of Labour Harry Bains said on Thursday.

'Keeping workers connected'

Bains said the entire application is now streamlined and available online through the Employment Standards Branch.

He has also added 70 additional staff to work exclusively on the applications he expects from both mom and pop shops and larger companies hit by the pandemic slowdown. It takes about three days for an application to be assessed and possibly extended.

Bains said he hopes employers and employees will work together because some businesses will be able to restart, but not before Aug. 30.

"One such challenge is keeping workers who are temporarily laid off connected to their workplaces to avoid permanent layoffs. It is in everyone's best interest to keep these relationships intact," Bains said.

"You need to win the confidence of the customers and one way to do that is to have those experienced workers back on their jobs to provide the service that the customers needs," Bains said.