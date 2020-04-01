Health authority investigates COVID-19 outbreak among temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Interior Health says there's been a community outbreak of COVID-19 among a group of temporary foreign workers living and working at a West Kelowna farm.

Among the workers, 14 have tested positive for COVID-19, and 63 other migrant workers are now in isolation, with more test results pending. Twelve local workers are also in isolation.

A health order was placed on Bylands Nurseries Ltd. Friday saying the group of workers must remain in quarantine in their on-site housing until further direction.

The garden centre and farm is now closed to customers, and the staff housing is off-limits.

Interior Health says the risk of transmission to the general public is low, as "none of the workers were in roles that interact with customers and members of this group had very minimal contact in the community."

At her daily press conference Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said the business and the workers are cooperating fully.

"Everybody is able to be isolated in the housing — the very good housing — that is on site there," Henry said. "We want to thank both the workers themselves and the owners and operators of the nursery for being fully cooperative ... everybody is being cared for very well."

Interior Health says the workers came to Kelowna from outside of Canada on March 12.

Earlier this month the federal government eased travel restrictions and border closures to allow around 8500 migrant agricultural workers into the province in order to keep the food supply chains running. Under the rules, all workers are supposed to self-isolate for 14 days.

CBC has reached out to the nursery owners, but have not yet received a response.

