Temperatures set to nudge 30 C in southwestern B.C. this week

The rumours are true — the weather is hot and it's only getting hotter in southwestern B.C.

On Monday, Environment Canada issued special weather statements covering most of that corner of the province, including Metro Vancouver.

Forecasters are predicting temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

The warm weather is a result of a strengthening ridge of high pressure that's drawing hot air up from the United States, according to meteorologists.

The impacts of that weather pattern are expected to hit some parts of the province especially hard.

Forecasters say another heat wave is setting up over east and inland Vancouver Island, Howe Sound, and inland areas of the central coast, and they're warning residents in those places to seek out cool places like swimming pools, shady parks or air-conditioned buildings.

Cooler weather is expected to begin on Friday.