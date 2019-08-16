Skip to Main Content
Telus says technicians working 'around the clock' to restore email service
British Columbia

Telus says technicians working 'around the clock' to restore email service

Telus says it's working to restore email service to its customers after hardware issues interrupted access to the company's webmail.  

Webmail down due to hardware issue, spokesperson says

CBC News ·
Some Telus customers haven't been able to access, send, or receive email from their telus.net accounts. (CBC)

Telus says it's working to restore email service to its customers after hardware issues interrupted access to the company's webmail.  

Outages were reported across B.C. on Thursday, with dozens of people taking to social media to complain about not being able to access their telus.net email accounts. 

A spokesperson with Telus said technicians had been working "around the clock" to restore access and that, as of Friday morning, most of the accounts were back up. 

"We are very sorry for the disruption and are working to restore email access for the remainder of our customers as soon as possible," the company wrote in a statement. 

The outage was caused by a hardware issue at a Telus facility, the company said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.