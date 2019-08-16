Telus says technicians working 'around the clock' to restore email service
Webmail down due to hardware issue, spokesperson says
Telus says it's working to restore email service to its customers after hardware issues interrupted access to the company's webmail.
Outages were reported across B.C. on Thursday, with dozens of people taking to social media to complain about not being able to access their telus.net email accounts.
A spokesperson with Telus said technicians had been working "around the clock" to restore access and that, as of Friday morning, most of the accounts were back up.
"We are very sorry for the disruption and are working to restore email access for the remainder of our customers as soon as possible," the company wrote in a statement.
The outage was caused by a hardware issue at a Telus facility, the company said.
