Customers unimpressed after Telus forces transition to paperless bills

For the past two years, Vicki Warner has received her Telus bill in the mail. She liked it that way and still does.

But she won't be getting paper bills anymore as of Nov. 1, when Telus goes paperless.

Warner, 75, says she didn't get a say in the matter.

"I was surprised to see they were able to do that summarily," said Warner, who lives in Sechelt, B.C., with her husband.

"I wasn't thrilled about it."

Warner and other customers are less than impressed with the forced change, saying e-billing isn't always convenient or fair — especially to seniors and anyone who doesn't understand or can't access the internet.

'I like to see it in black and white'

Telus sent an email to customers to announce the change on Sept. 14. Bills will be available on the company's website or through its app.

Cheryl Keyes, 72, had a similar reaction to Warner when she saw the notice.





Cheryl Keyes, 72, has been a Telus customer since May 2016. She says she didn't get an option to keep her mailed bills before the company announced it was going paperless on Nov. 1. (CHEK News) "I like to see it in black and white because that's what I'm used to. I know the younger generation is more used to being on the net but … it's upsetting," she said in a phone interview from her home in Nanaimo, B.C.

"I just don't think that's right. I mean, a lot of companies want to go to paperless billing but they give the customer a choice," she added.

Warner runs her own blog, website and social media pages — "I'm actually pretty handy with a computer" — so she felt obligated to speak up on behalf of others who might not be so tech savvy.

"For me, it's an inconvenience … but my concern is mainly for the seniors that I know," she said.

Telus customers received this email on Sept. 14, letting them know the provider would be eliminating paper bills as of Nov. 1. (Screenshot)

"I can count at least 15 of them who don't have computers at all and have no computer knowledge and I'm wondering, 'what will they do?'"

Warner went to her local Telus store and asked — "very nicely," she said — what the company expected those people to do without mailed bills.

"They couldn't answer that," Warner said.

"One [staff member] suggested to the other that they phone Telus in Ontario. Which they did … Then apparently they didn't really know in Ontario, either."

A clause in major telco contracts — like Telus’ — allows telecom providers to increase monthly prices when customers are locked in to a contract. (Samuel Martin/CBC)

In a statement Tuesday, Telus said it is "committed to ensuring that our products and services are accessible to all of our customers."

It did not answer whether customers would be able to choose to keep paper bills, or if that would come at an extra cost.

Allowed under rules

The CRTC, Canada's telecom regulator, says service providers are allowed to change contract terms and conditions as long as they give customers 30 days notice.

Koodo Mobile, which is owned by Telus, eliminated paper bills in May.

That sparked a formal CRTC complaint from the Public Interest Advocacy Centre and the National Pensioners Federation.

The groups argued the right to receive paper bills — at no charge — is at the heart of federal legislation passed in 2014.

The CRTC complaint has yet to go to hearings. Keyes said she plans to file her own complaint.

