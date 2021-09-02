Telus and Bell customers in Western Canada experience service outages
According to Telus, the problem lasted about one hour and did not affect 911 service.
Wireless customers in B.C. and Alberta affected
Telus customers in B.C. and Alberta experienced a widespread wireless service outage on Thursday.
Telus spokesperson Liz Sauvé told CBC the problem lasted about an hour and 911 calling was not affected, although the company website still showed active outages at around 12 p.m. PT in Kamloops and Nelson in B.C., and Calgary and Red Deer in Alberta.
Bell also said its customers in Western Canada "may be experiencing issues with their wireless services."
Users report having to reboot their phone after being kicked off the network to re-establish service.
