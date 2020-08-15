Fatal collision highlights need for separated bike lane on Hwy 16, cyclist says

A Telkwa, B.C., resident who cycles almost every day to Smithers has renewed his call for a separate bike path along the stretch of Highway 16 between the two municipalities, where a cyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck on Thursday.

RCMP said a 41-year-old Smithers man was hit on the road at 3:15 p.m., after the vehicle failed to make a turn and crossed the highway. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

George Lebiadowski, 63, didn't witness the collision but feels "absolute sadness and grief" for the loss of a fellow cyclist. He's very concerned about his own safety when riding on a road with a speed limit of 90 km/h.

"People are in a hurry and people exceed the speed limits on a regular basis," Lebiadowski told Sarah Penton, host of CBC's Radio West, about commuters who drive between Telkwa and Smithers during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Lebiadowski is a member of Cycle 16 Trail Society, which is holding "Tour de Croissant" bake sales this month to raise money to build a separated bicycle path for 15 kilometres along Highway 16 between Telkwa and Smithers.

The society aims to raise $5,000 for the first phase of the project, which is five kilometres long, starting in Smithers.

A Google Maps image of the site of the fatal collision shows unclear road shoulder lines. (Google Maps)

Lebiadowski said cyclists currently ride on the road's shoulders, but white demarcation lines weren't repainted this year. He said this poses life danger to bikers.

"People often search for that white line to get a bearing as they're driving their vehicles and stray into what it was," he said.

Lebiadowski said he's almost been struck by passing vehicles several times on the highway, which prompted him to install an orange pool noodle on the back of his bike to show drivers how close they are to him.

He said truck drivers usually give him space, but drivers of smaller vehicles are usually not so nice. Lebiadowski said he had stopped cycling for two weeks out of anger and fear due to drivers' aggressive behaviour.

"People have actually slowed down and tried to grab the pool noodle," he said.

Cycle 16 Trail Society has organized a bake sale campaign to raise money for a separated bicycle path along Highway 16 between Telkwa and Smithers. (Cycle 16 Trail Society)

In an emailed statement to CBC News, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation said it's actively working with the Cycle 16 Trail Society over the bicycle path project.

The ministry also said it will start road resurfacing on Highway 16 in several weeks, and will repaint the road markings after the pavement is completed.

Both directions of the highway were closed for several hours after Thursday's collision. Police have ruled out the possibility of drunk driving, but their investigation is still ongoing.