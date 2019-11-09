Telkwa couple win $20 million Lotto prize

A retired couple from a small town in Northwest B.C. are the winners of last month's $20,000,000 Lotto Max draw.

Susan and Ken Salter were announced as the winners of the huge lottery prize Friday morning at the B.C. Lottery Corporation headquarters in Kamloops, B.C.

The long-time Village of Telkwa residents, who are both retired with pensions, will celebrate 29 years of marriage come September. The couple has seven children.

Ken Salter bought the ticket for the Oct. 29 draw at an outlet in town, without ever thinking his numbers would win.

"Why would you buy a ticket if you didn't want to win. But you never really believe that. And when it happens, it's surreal."

Almost didn't happen

The Salters' ticket matched all seven numbers to win the life-changing prize – but Ken says it almost didn't happen.

"I don't often play the Lotto Max draw on Tuesdays, but I had a winning ticket for $20 from the previous Friday draw, so I thought I'd play the Tuesday draw."

A serene view from the Village of Telkwa. (Village of Telkwa Facebook page)

The Salters said they plan to travel and use the money to build a dream home in the village of 1400 people.

Ken Salter says it will be a rancher with an island in the kitchen, something Susan has always wanted for baking. The couple also want a games room, a laundry room and a couple of guest rooms.

"That's what we're gonna do," said Ken. " We just want to have fun."

Ken says they will also buy new vehicles for three close friends, and pay off their mortgages. But Susan said whatever they end up sharing with family will be done in equal parts.

"They'll get the same. With seven kids, you can't give one a whole lot more than another or they get quite jealous."