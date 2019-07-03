2 teens killed in head-on crash near Prince George

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the death of two teenagers from Kamloops, B.C., in a head-on collision north of Prince George on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the male and female were in a vehicle that collided with an oncoming transport truck on Highway 97 around 4:20 p.m. PT.

Prince George RCMP received multiple 911 calls reporting the collision near McLeod Lake.

According to police, the driver and one passenger in the vehicle died in the collision. A third person in the vehicle was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was not injured and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

At the time of the collision, the road and weather conditions were said to be excellent.