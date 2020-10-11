2 teens dead, 1 young man in critical condition after vehicle submerged in Fraser River

Two teens are dead and one young man is in critical condition after their vehicle veered off the road, flipped and ended up submerged in the Fraser River near Chilliwack Saturday night.

RCMP say the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 46000 block of Ballam Road.

The vehicle went down an embankment and into the river, around three metres from the dike.

The vehicle was fully submerged and the teen girls, aged 17 and 18, and a 21-year-old man were trapped inside, police say.

Both girls died at the scene.

The young man was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Their identities have not been released, but all of them are from Chilliwack.

RCMP is investigating the crash to determine whether factors like speed or alcohol were involved.

"Fatal collisions are always tragic, but ones involving young people are particularly difficult," said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of all those involved in last night's crash."

This rural stretch of road was the scene of another similar tragic collision four years ago.

Two teen boys were killed in the same area when their truck plunged into the river around 1 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2016.

Gerritt Niessen and Connor Dash were on their way home from celebrating Dash's 18th birthday when their vehicle slid off Ballam Road and tumbled six metres down an embankment into the river.