2 teenagers identified as victims of vehicle fleeing traffic stop on Burnaby-New West border

Two teenagers have been identified as the victims of a collision on the Burnaby-New West border Tuesday evening after their small car was struck by a Nissan Altima that police say was fleeing a traffic stop.

The victims are a 17-year-old from Burnaby and an 18-year-old Vancouver resident. Police say they have decided not to release their names out of respect for the family's privacy.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on the Altima just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle "fled at a high rate of speed" and was located within five minutes four blocks away at 10th Avenue and Sixth Street on the Burnaby-New Westminster border, where it had caught fire after crashing into a Toyota Yaris.

The two teens were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

The fleeing vehicle's two occupants, a male driver and female passenger, were arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. They are currently in custody.

Const. Amanda Steed said they have already received quite a few tips from the public and dashcam footage and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to contact Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or by text at 877 777.

"That helps us paint a picture of what took place prior to the accident and the actual accident scene."

IIO looking at role of police

While police investigate the accident, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO) is conducting a separate investigation to determine whether police actions played a role in the collision.

The IIO, a civilian-led police oversight agency, said it received a tip shortly after the accident and deployed investigators to the scene.

"Our role on behalf of the public is to find out what the actions of the police were and determine ... whether or not their actions were justified in law," said Ron MacDonald, the agency's chief civilian director.