2 teenagers arrested after telephone threat to Surrey high school

Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to a threat made against a Surrey, B.C., high school in mid-November.

Elgin Park Secondary School received a threat by telephone on Nov. 14, prompting a "large deployment of emergency resources," according to a written statement from Surrey RCMP.

RCMP, integrated police services and Surrey Fire Service responded, and the school was put in "hold and secure" while police investigated.

Following an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Youth Unit, two 15-year-olds were arrested.

Their identities are not being released because they are minors.

One of the youths was charged with public mischief and released with a promise to appear in court at a later date. The other is actively participating in extra-judicial measures in lieu of charges.

Sgt. David Fouche with the RCMP Youth Unit wrote in the statement that "we respond seriously to threats, treating them as credible until we can prove otherwise. We also investigate and pursue those responsible for false threats just as vigorously."

"Not only do these types of threats cause significant and unwarranted concern for families, they also divert emergency services away from where they may be needed elsewhere in the city."

Anyone who has information about this incident that hasn't already spoken to police is asked to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, if you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.