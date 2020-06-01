Teenager wearing a head scarf attacked in alleged hate crime

A teenager wearing a head scarf was punched in the head several times and verbally attacked in an alleged hate crime that took place on a bus, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

A person police describe as a Good Samaritan who stepped in to help was also attacked and then threatened with a knife.

Transit Police say the attacks took place on May 21 in downtown Vancouver.

The 17-year-old and her mother boarded a bus near Pacific Centre Mall when a female suspect began ridiculing the teen, asking if she was from Canada.

The suspect told the teen "your smile is making me want to punch you in the face." She then allegedly did so, hitting her several times.

Watch | Suspect boards and leaves bus, runs in laneway:

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for help in identifying this suspect who allegedly attacked a teen wearing a head scarf. 0:10

The victims head scarf was partially knocked off before her mother and another passenger were able to stop the attack.

The suspect got off the bus at Hastings Street and Jackson Avenue and was followed by the Good Samaritan.

When the suspect noticed she was being followed, police say she took off her boots and began hitting the Good Samaritan before brandishing a knife, causing the Good Samaritan to back away, allowing the woman to escape.

Transit Police are asking the public to help identify the suspect.

She is described as approximately 40 years old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing approximately 140 pounds.

She was wearing a black hat, dark sunglasses, dark top with the word "Pink" written on the back, blue jean shorts, black boots, carrying a distinct backpack which is silver and very reflective, causing it to change colour in different lights.

Information can be called into the Metro Vancouver Transit Police tip line at 604-516-7419, or by text at at 87-77-77.