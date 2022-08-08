RCMP are investigating after a teenager was killed in an ATV crash near Williams Lake, B.C., on Sunday.

Police were called to a gravel area at the end of Gun-A-Noot trail, south of the city's core, just after midnight. A statement said an ATV had rolled over.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

"Initial evidence gathered at the scene showed that the youth was not wearing a helmet," the statement read.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the teen's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact local Mounties.

No further details were released.