British Columbia

17-year-old killed in ATV rollover near Williams Lake, B.C.

RCMP are investigating after a teenager was killed in an ATV rollover near Williams Lake, B.C., on Sunday.

Girl was not wearing helmet, RCMP say

An ATV tire is pictured in an undated photo. RCMP say a teenager was killed in an ATV rollover near Williams Lake, B.C., on Sunday. (frantic00/Shutterstock)

RCMP are investigating after a teenager was killed in an ATV crash near Williams Lake, B.C., on Sunday.

Police were called to a gravel area at the end of Gun-A-Noot trail, south of the city's core, just after midnight. A statement said an ATV had rolled over.

A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital, but later died from her injuries.

"Initial evidence gathered at the scene showed that the youth was not wearing a helmet," the statement read.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating the teen's death. Anyone with information is asked to contact local Mounties.

No further details were released.

