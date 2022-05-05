Teenage girl assaulted on Surrey bus in unprovoked attack, police say

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in the allegedly unprovoked assault on a teenage girl on a bus in Surrey.

According to a police statement, a 17-year-old girl boarded the 355 bus headed to the Newton Exchange in Surrey on April 1 shortly before 2 p.m. A man boarded the same bus some time after the girl and, police say, began acting erratically, before sitting near the teen.

Police say the man became more and more agitated eventually standing up to block the teen into her seat, before, without any provocation, punching her several times in the head, causing her glasses to fly off her face.

When the girl bent over to pick up her glasses, the suspect allegedly used his knee to strike her in the head.

He was last seen leaving the bus at 152 Street and 84th Avenue.

According to police, the victim did not receive any serious physical injuries and reported the incident to police as soon as she got home.

"Everyone has the right to arrive at their transit destination safely and without fear of being attacked. Therefore, this unprovoked assault by a stranger is being taken extremely seriously, said Transit Police Const. Amanda Steed.

Steed says police have exhausted all investigative avenues and are appealing to the public for assistance.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male, 30-40 years of age, five feet eight inches tall, with a medium build and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a long black winter jacket, light blue jeans, and black runners with Velcro fasteners.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Metro Vancouver Transit Police at 604-515-8300 or text them at 87-77-77.