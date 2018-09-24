17-year-old girl charged in stabbing of 2nd teen in Surrey

A 17-year-old female has been arrested and charged in the weekend stabbing of another 17-year-old female.

Police say several youths were involved in the altercation at Unwin Park in Surrey around 6:20 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was targeted and that the victim and suspect were known to each other.

Because the two women are under the age of 18 police cannot identify them.

