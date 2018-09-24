Skip to Main Content
17-year-old girl charged in stabbing of 2nd teen in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say a 17-year-old female has been arrested and charged in the weekend stabbing of another 17-year old girl.

Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing incident at Unwin Park. (CBC)

Police say several youths were involved in the altercation at Unwin Park in Surrey around 6:20 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The victim was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was targeted  and that the victim and suspect were known to each other. 

Because the two women are under the age of 18 police cannot identify them.

