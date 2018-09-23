Teenager in hospital after Surrey stabbing

Surrey RCMP are investigating a stabbing that has landed a 17-year-old female in hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say several youth were involved in an altercation at Unwin Park in Surrey around 6:20 p.m. PT on Saturday.

While the investigation is in its early stages, police believe this was a targeted incident and the people involved are known to each other.

The injured teen is reportedly in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or make a call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

