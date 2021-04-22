Man arrested after 15-year-old badly injured in attack at Victoria tent encampment
Man, 38, arrested at the scene in Beacon Hill Park
Police in Victoria, B.C., have arrested a suspect in connection with the assault of a 15-year-old boy who was found seriously injured inside a tent in a city park late Tuesday.
In a statement Thursday, police said officers were called to reports that the teen was being assaulted and choked while visiting an encampment at Beacon Hill Park.
The suspect fled as officers arrived, the statement said. But Const. Cam MacIntyre said a 38 year-old man was arrested in the park Wednesday and remains in custody.
Police are recommending charges that include assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
Officers reported they were assaulted, bitten and spat upon as they tried to get medical treatment for the teenager
They say campers tried to pull the teen away from them as he was apprehended under the Child, Family and Community Service Act.
MacIntyre says police later learned the victim is developmentally delayed and had been reported missing from home.
