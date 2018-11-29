14-year-old girl pulled into bushes and sexually assaulted in East Vancouver

Vancouver police say a teenage girl was sexually assaulted by a stranger after she was pulled into a wooded area in East Vancouver on Tuesday.

Police say the 14-year-old girl got off a bus on Kingsway at around 5 p.m. and was walking north on Miller Street when an unknown man grabbed her from behind and pulled her into Brewers Park off of Victoria Drive.

Police says the suspect sexually assaulted the girl before running east through the park.

The man is described as:

White.

In his late 20s.

Medium build.

Short brown hair and stubble on his face.

Brown eyes.

Wearing a jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Brewers Park in East Vancouver is located near Victoria Drive. (VPD)

Detectives are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from the area between 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives in the Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0602 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.