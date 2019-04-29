15 year-old pedestrian suffers serious injuries after being hit by truck
Early morning accident caused long traffic delays near Kingsway and East 12th Avenue
A 15-year-old pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a truck near East 12th Avenue and Kingsway during Monday morning rush hour.
Vancouver police say the teen was waiting to head west across Kingsway at the corner of East 12th Avenue just after 8 a.m. when a northbound commercial vehicle — that was driving in the curb-side lane — struck the person.
The driver of the truck remained on the scene and is co-operating with investigators, according to police.
"Anyone who may have dashcam video and was driving in the area of East 12th Avenue and Kingsway this Monday] morning between 8 and 8:30 a.m., is asked to contact collision investigators at 604-717-3012," said a statement from Sgt. Jason Robillard with the VPD.
The accident snarled traffic in the area for several hours but has since been cleared.
