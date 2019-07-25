Two B.C. men who are the subject of a national manhunt have been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of a Vancouver man in Northern B.C.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were charged on Wednesday in the death of Leonard Dyck. Canada-wide warrants have been issued for both men.

Police said they'd identified Dyck on Wednesday, five days after he was found dead at a highway pullout about two kilometres from a burnt-out camper truck, discovered the same day, south of the B.C.'s Stikine River Bridge on Highway 37.

The burnt vehicle was later identified as belonging to McLeod and Schmegelsky.

The men are also wanted in connection with the homicides of tourists Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese. No charges have been laid in connection to those deaths.

'Unthinkable grief'

In a statement, the Dyck family said it is "truly heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss."

"He was a loving husband and father. His death has created unthinkable grief, and we are struggling to understand what has happened."

Dyck is listed on the University of British Columbia website as a sessional lecturer in botany.

Robert de Wreede, a professor emeritus of botany at UBC, was friends with Dyck for 20 years and had acted as his research adviser.

He said Dyck, who was retired, loved to be in nature and go camping, sometimes with family and sometimes alone.

Images of murder suspects Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, recorded in northern Saskatchewan a few days after three people were found dead in B.C. (RCMP)

Police are now asking for information from anyone who may have spoken to Dyck during his travels in Northern B.C.

The BC RCMP Major Crime tiplines remain open in support of the Dyck, Fowler and Deese homicide investigations.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-543-4822 or 778-290-5291.