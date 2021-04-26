Teen driver badly hurt in crash after she ignored order to stop, Abbotsford police say

An 18-year-old driver was critically hurt when she crashed her car seconds after ignoring an order to pull over, police in Abbotsford, B.C., say.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. PT Monday on Highway 11 between Abbotsford and Mission, a police statement said.

Abbotsford police Const. Mike Wilford says officers tried to stop the vehicle on McCallum Road near the Highway 11 intersection.

The vehicle didn't stop and hit a concrete barrier on the highway.

The young woman suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Wilford said there were was no one else in the car.

Police say the vehicle hit a concrete barrier. (Shane MacKichan)

Wildford says collision specialists were at the scene Monday morning and that members of the Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all police-involved cases of serious injury or death, are responding.

Police are also appealing for dashcam video and are asking any other witnesses to the crash to come forward.