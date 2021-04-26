Teen driver badly hurt in crash after she ignored order to stop, Abbotsford police say
B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating the incident
An 18-year-old driver was critically hurt when she crashed her car seconds after ignoring an order to pull over, police in Abbotsford, B.C., say.
The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. PT Monday on Highway 11 between Abbotsford and Mission, a police statement said.
Abbotsford police Const. Mike Wilford says officers tried to stop the vehicle on McCallum Road near the Highway 11 intersection.
The vehicle didn't stop and hit a concrete barrier on the highway.
The young woman suffered critical injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Wilford said there were was no one else in the car.
Wildford says collision specialists were at the scene Monday morning and that members of the Independent Investigations Office, which investigates all police-involved cases of serious injury or death, are responding.
Police are also appealing for dashcam video and are asking any other witnesses to the crash to come forward.
With files from The Canadian Press