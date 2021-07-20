Teen dead, girl injured after being struck on sidewalk during vehicle collision in Kelowna

A 15-year-old girl is dead following a collision with a motorcycle in Kelowna Monday night.

RCMP say a Toyota car was making a left hand turn from Harvey Avenue into the northbound lanes of Dilworth Drive when it collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The westbound motorcycle then struck two pedestrians at the intersection. Two girls, one aged 13 and the other 15 were taken to hospital with injuries.

RCMP spokesperson, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy says the older girl succumbed to her injuries "a short time later."



The driver of the motorcycle was also transported by B.C. Emergency Health Services with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

The scene of the crash closed the highway for several hours.

RCMP are hoping to hear from witnesses, especially anyone with video footage of the incident.



Anyone who does have information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.