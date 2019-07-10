Teen driver caught speeding 100 km/h over limit in Abbotsford

An 18-year-old has been charged and will have his novice licence reviewed after he was caught driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit in Abbotsford, B.C.

Police say they stopped the teen, who was driving an Audi A3, on Highway 11 at Clayburn Road on on July 4 around 7:30 p.m. PT.

The car was clocked travelling at 187 km/h. That stretch of Highway 11 has a speed limit of 80 km/h.

A 17-year-old passenger was also in the car.

The driver currently faces a charge of excessive speeding, and the vehicle was towed and will be impounded for a week. The owner of the vehicle will be required to pay for the towing and storage fees to get the vehicle back.

He also faces significant fines: Any driver caught driving more than 40 km/h over the speed limit faces a fine between $368 and $483. He could also gain three demerit points on his licence.

In a release, Sgt. Desi Sansalone with the Abbotsford Traffic Enforcement Unit reiterated the importance of driving at the speed limit.

"You may think you're in control at these high speeds, but should you need to take evasive action, or react to another driver, you may find yourself unable to respond effectively. The results can be deadly," Sansalone said.