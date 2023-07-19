15-year old dead after falling into waterfall near Revelstoke

A 15-year-old girl has died after she fell into Akolkolex Falls near Revelstoke over the weekend, RCMP say.

Revelstoke RCMP said in a statement police were called to the area around 6 p.m. on July 16 for reports that the teenager from Kamloops had lost her footing on slippery rocks and fallen into the falls.

Her stepfather dove in to try to rescue her, it said.

Witnesses said they didn't see either party resurface.

With the help of a search and rescue helicopter, police say the stepfather was pulled out of the water and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tragically, the 15-year-old girl was found dead the next day.

RCMP say the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating.

Akolkolex Falls is located just off the shores of Upper Arrow Lake in the province's Interior.

CBC News has reached out to Revelstoke Search and Rescue and B.C. Emergency Health Services for more information.