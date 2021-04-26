Teen stabbed in Vancouver park dies of injuries, say police

Police say a 15-year-old has died from his injuries following a stabbing at a park on Vancouver's west side Saturday afternoon. A 14-year-old has been charged in connection with the death.

The stabbing occurred Saturday at around 1:30 p.m. after a fight broke out at Almond Park, near Alma Street and West 12th Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery, according to a statement from Sgt. Steve Addison. The teen died Sunday afternoon.

The release said police believe the victim was stabbed in the chest by another teen, lost consciousness, and collapsed in the park.

Police investigate after a teen was stabbed at Vancouver's Almond Park on Saturday afternoon. (Doug Kerr/CBC News)

The VPD's homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

Addison said a 14-year-old boy was arrested near the scene and has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police are not naming the suspect due to his age.

Addison is asking anyone with information to contact VPD's Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.