Teen could face charges after Fraser Heights Secondary bullying incident

A 15-year-old boy could face charges following a series of bullying incidents at Fraser Heights Secondary School in Surrey.

In a written statement, Surrey RCMP said that charges are being forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for assessment.

in B.C., the Crown decides whether to lay charges if the prosecution is deemed to be in the public interest and there is a substantial likelihood of conviction.

RCMP began investigating two bullying incidents involving an alleged assault at the school after one of them was captured on video earlier this week.

Police said that a subsequent investigation was also initiated into alleged threats stemming from the previous incidents that occurred on Wednesday. They said the incidents are separate in nature but have some commonalities.

Some of the students involved have been suspended, and police previously said they would be not be facing criminal charges and would instead go through the RCMP's restorative justice and youth programs.

But in a later statement issued on Friday afternoon, police said that the decision to forward a report to Crown counsel was made "after careful consideration and consultation with the affected parties."

The youth was arrested and released on a promise to appear at a future court date for his alleged role in the bullying incidents from May 21 and June 3.

In the statement, police asked that anyone who has not spoken with police or with further information about the investigation call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.