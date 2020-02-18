New athletic program in B.C.'s Interior could help teen sport stars stay home to train

Student athletes living in the Okanagan region of the province may face fewer barriers to high-performance training, as early as the start of the next school year.

Pacific Sport Okanagan, a non-profit sports agency in charge of multi-sport athlete development from Enderby to Osoyoos, B.C., is planning to launch the program in partnership with the Okanagan Skaha School District in September.

The program would be the second in the Interior region, with Canadian Sport School Kelowna operating for eight years.

Modelled after the national flagship sport school operated out of the Canadian Sport Institute in Victoria, B.C., the Kelowna and pending Penticton program take a holistic approach to athletic development to prevent athlete burnout, according to Pacific Sport Okanagan executive director Shaunna Taylor.

Program participants receive physical training, as well as sport performance seminars on topics such as mental training and dietetics. Taylor said athletes attend regular classes at school with their peers for the majority of the day and in the late afternoon they train.

Athletes are also given independent study blocks, supervised by a certified teacher, to work on homework and study.

Financial scholarships available

Taylor said many local athletes now have to commute or relocate to the coast for training opportunities and this program allows them to stay put.

"We'd like to see all athletes in the Okanagan stay in their home communities and be sustained and nurtured where they are meant to grow up, which is here," said Taylor Tuesday on Daybreak South.

A scholarship program is also available for athletes who need financial help.

"We don't want any athlete to be prohibited from attending if cost is a concern," said Taylor.

Pacific Sport Okanagan is hosting an information session Feb. 19 in Penticton at the IMC building behind the school district office from 6-7:30 p.m. PT.

Taylor said staffing is already in place for the Penticton program, and the information session is to find out exactly what the demand is in the community and how many athletes it would serve.

An information session for the already established Kelowna program is happening Feb. 25 at the Parkinson Activity Centre at 6 p.m. PT.