Dashcam video sought to solve sex assault in West Vancouver

Vancouver police are warning the public after a stranger sexually assaulted a teenager Tuesday evening in West Vancouver.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was walking home after a sports event at Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School around 6 p.m. PT when she was grabbed from behind by a tall man wearing black clothing.

The young woman was able to fight off the stranger and run, police say.

The incident happened Jan. 28 on West 54th Avenue between Montgomery and Osler streets.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage, or people who have vehicles equipped with video surveillance, such as from a Tesla, to contact Vancouver Police at 604-717-0602.