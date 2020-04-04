Coquitlam actor Logan Williams dead at 16

Coquitlam actor Logan Williams, 16, died suddenly on Thursday, a week before his 17th birthday.

Williams appeared in several television shows including When Calls the Heart, Supernatural, and The Flash.

"Just the brightest light went out when we lost Logan. His whole family is absolutely devastated by this sudden loss," said his mother, Marlyse Williams.

"He was so easy going, yet [a] very very complex person."

Logan was perhaps best known for playing the role of young Barry Allen on the television series The Flash, which is filmed in the Vancouver area.

Several actors from the show took to social media to share photos of Williams and express their sadness about his death.

Heartsick to learn of Logan Williams’ death at 16. He was 100% committed to playing young Barry Allen, and we missed him once we moved past that part of the story. Love and compassion to Logan’s family and friends in your grief. <a href="https://t.co/lOlUyxJtIC">pic.twitter.com/lOlUyxJtIC</a> —@JohnWesleyShipp

"I'm so grateful for everyone I have had such wonderful responses, condolences, and people pouring out their hearts and sharing their memories with Logan and how he touched so many people at such a young age," said Williams.

Williams said her son decided to start acting at age 10, and quickly came into several roles.

"He landed his very first audition at the age of 10 in a Hallmark made for TV movie with Lacey Chabert. And he was in that, and then about a week later he landed a recurring role in When Calls the Heart with Lori Loughlin," said Williams.

"Then he went in once to audition for The Flash and he came out with a big smile on his face, and he was like, 'Mom Mom, I think they really liked me. They want to see me again.'"

Williams did not reveal the cause of her son's death, but said the family is waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

She says a celebration of life will likely take place at the Northside Foursquare Church in Coquitlam at a later date.

