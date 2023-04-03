What you need to know about Teck Resources' potential split and takeover

UPDATE — April 26, 2023: Teck Resources Ltd. says it will not go ahead with the shareholder vote on its plan to separate its metals and steelmaking coal businesses. "Our plan going forward is to pursue a simpler and more direct separation, which is the best path to unlock the full value of Teck for our shareholders," chief executive Jonathan Price said early Wednesday.

EARLIER STORY:

Shareholders of one of B.C.'s biggest mining companies are preparing to vote on a proposal to split it in two. Here's what you need to know about Teck Resources.

Teck employs upwards of 10,000 people, many of whom work in their mines and smelting operations near the B.C.-Alberta border.

Now it wants to spin off its metallurgical coal businesses and metal mining businesses — the latter of which would focus on industrial metals such as copper and zinc — into two separate companies, Elk Valley Resources and Teck Metals.

The vote comes amid a hostile takeover bid from Swiss conglomerate Glencore, and is itself controversial after the company's long history of environmental violations for polluting waterways with selenium, with environmentalists worried the spinoff is a way for Teck to duck responsibility.

What are the environmental concerns?

Much of Teck's current operations is based on metallurgical coal , which is used in steelmaking.

Metallurgical coal-making creates byproducts, one of which is selenium. The company has been fined numerous times for selenium pollution in rivers that flow across the Canada-U.S. border.

The local Ktunaxa First Nation has asked for an international probe from a joint commission regarding the pollution, something the U.S. government has said they would support.

Wyatt Petryshen, a mining policy researcher at advocacy group Wildsight, says the company hasn't done enough to fulfil its commitments when it comes to pollution mitigation.

"There's still about $430 million that Teck hasn't actually put aside to pay for environmental damages in the case of a disaster or something like that," he said.

Petryshen says in the event of a spinoff or a takeover, the company should provide assurances that they would not leave taxpayers with an expensive cleanup bill — like in the case of Alberta's "orphaned" oil and gas wells .

A coal mining operation in Sparwood, B.C., is shown on Nov. 30, 2016. Teck has four large operations in B.C.'s Elk Valley. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Dr. Scott Dunbar, head of the University of British Columbia's mining department, said the company wouldn't be able to get rid of their environmental problems.

"They've got a binding agreement to work with that. It's with the provincial government," he told CBC News. "That stays with either Elk Valley or Teck … they'll handle that because it's a big problem."

In addition to the controversy over the selenium pollution, Teck Resources was the face of one of the largest oilsands mining projects in recent memory, Teck Frontier , which was eventually shelved — in part due to environmental concerns .

Why split the company in two?

According to Teck, the spinoff comes to focus Teck's operations, and also to provide investors with a choice amid a volatile investment landscape .

"Both Teck Metals and EVR have high-quality operating assets and strong financial foundations," said Jonathan Price, CEO of Teck, in a statement announcing the mooted separation .

Dunbar says the idea of the larger Teck Metals focusing on copper and zinc is appropriate as those metals are in demand for use in renewable energy projects.

Petryshen says B.C. and Canada have a critical minerals strategy that hinges on the production of metals like copper and zinc.

He says regulators should take note to incorporate the wishes of First Nations when it comes to watershed management as more companies begin to focus on the sector.

In this Oct. 4, 2011, file photo, a core sample drilled from underground rock near Ely, Minn., shows a band of shiny minerals containing copper, nickel and precious metals. The metals are abundant in B.C. and are likely to be a focus of mining companies going forward. (Steve Karnowski/The Associated Press)

Under the spinoff plan, the companies could eventually fully separate financially, though Elk Valley would pay Teck Metals a royalty until then.

Dunbar says if the spinoff goes through — after two-thirds of shareholders vote to do so — it likely wouldn't immediately impact people working in the mines in B.C.

Why are they a takeover target?

The professor said Teck is a mid-sized mining company in a pool full of large conglomerates like Glencore, Rio Tinto and BHP, which makes them a target for acquisition.

"They've got lots of very good operating mines," he said. "An operating mine is a huge asset and that's what Glencore is attracted to."

The Glencore headquarters in Baar, Switzerland is shown in an April 2011 file picture. Swiss company Glencore is proposing a takeover of Teck, something the B.C. Premier says he is concerned about. (Urs Flueeler/Keystone via Associated Press)

Petryshen says the prospect of Glencore taking over Teck would not bode well, given the company's history of unethical mining practices and its thermal coal operations, which the Government of Canada wants phased out due to environmental impacts.

"Teck also has major issues when we're talking about environmental stuff, as well as their relationships with some First Nations," he said.

"But hypothetically, I would say they'd be slightly more socially responsible in British Columbia than a company like Glencore."

What happens after Wednesday's vote?

Dunbar says if the spinoff vote fails, it's likely Glencore would up their bid for Teck.

Even if the spinoff succeeds, the professor says it's likely that both new companies — Teck Metals and Elk Valley Resources — could be acquisition targets in the future.

B.C. Premier David Eby says he has concerns over any acquisition, and that any potential acquiring company may have different corporate priorities and may not want to keep Teck's B.C. projects on its books.

The province says it has been in talks with the federal government and Teck themselves over the potential takeover.