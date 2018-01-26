Trampoline parks need regulation, says B.C. safety body

The death of a man at a Richmond, B.C., trampoline park and a number of other serious injuries has led to a call for the regulation of all trampoline parks in the province

Technical Safety B.C. (TSB) says trampoline parks pose a potential public safety risk similar to other amusement attractions such as roller coasters, ziplines, waterslides and bouncy castles, which are all currently regulated by a safety code.

"As technologies change and new devices come onto the market, safety regulation needs to thoughtfully adapt to reduce hazards and make the public safer," said Catherine Roome, president and CEO of Technical Safety B.C.

Trampoline parks are unregulated in B.C., meaning there is no external oversight of equipment, facility design, staffing levels or training. All safety consideration are currently left up the park owners and operators.

In January 2018, Victoria man Jason (Jay) Greenwood died at the Richmond Extreme Air Park. Richmond RCMP said at the time of his death that he was "allegedly performing a series of acrobatic manoeuvres" before falling and suffering cardiac arrest.

In April of this year a four-year-old suffered a skull fracture at the Langley Extreme Air Park, while another four-year-old suffered a broken leg at the New Westminster Extreme Air Park in August 2018.

In its review, TSB found that the existing regulatory framework was lacking the flexibility to address newer amusement experiences like trampoline parks and "ninja gyms."

It says existing regulations need to be strengthened and is proposing new definitions of amusement rides and devices to bring clarity to the industry.

TSB says it will submit final recommendations to the province by the end of the year.