Tech entrepreneur Taleeb Noormohamed was acclaimed as the federal Liberal candidate for the riding of Vancouver-Granville Tuesday night, meaning he'll be up against former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould who is seeking reelection this fall as an independent candidate.

Noormohamed, 42, announced his run for Member of Parliament at the Jewish Community Centre in Vancouver.

He said that Canada has given him and his immigrant parents everything, so he wants to stand up and fight for the kind of country he thinks everyone deserves.

"I think we as a party define ourselves as a party that is not going to put up with playing footsies with right wing, white nationalists," said Noormohamed.

"We are going to be there for Canadians of all backgrounds and we are going to speak clearly and loudly against anti-Semitism, against Islamophobia, against racism which I think every political party has to do."

Wilson-Raybould became the Liberal Party of Canada's star candidate for the riding in 2015 in a similar uncontested nomination meeting.

The sitting MP announced on May 27 that she will be running against her former political party.

Earlier this year, the former justice minister alleged senior aides in the prime minister's office improperly pressured her to end a criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

She resigned her cabinet post and was later ejected from the Liberal caucus.

Jody Wilson-Raybould announces she will be running as an independent candidate in the upcoming federal election Vancouver on May 27, 2019. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Another try for Liberal hopeful

Noormohamed is no stranger to politics but has not succeeded in getting elected in the past.

In May 2018, he attempted to become Vision Vancouver's candidate for mayor but pulled out of the crowded race citing health worries after what he called a "sudden cardiac event."

He says his health issues are no longer a concern.

Taleeb Noormohamed took a run in May 2018 to become mayoral candidate for Vision Vancouver but withdrew from the race due to medical concerns. (CBC News)

Noormohamed ran for the federal Liberals in North Vancouver in 2011 but lost.

As well, he was involved in organizing the 2010 Winter Olympics, has worked for several short-term rental companies, and previously worked on a federal government review of the 1985 Air India bombing file.

Political rivalries heat up race

Noormohamed is in a position where he face challenges not only from the sitting MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, but also Naomi Chocyk, a former staffer in Wilson-Raybould's office.

Notably, Chocyk worked as a constituency assistant for Wilson-Raybould for several months, and is running as a candidate for Maxime Bernier's People's Party of Canada.

Even so, sitting MP Jody Wilson-Raybould hopes to beat the odds to win as an independent in the riding of Vancouver-Granville which she won as a federal Liberal in 2015 by taking 44 per cent of the vote.

Other candidates who are running in the riding include Zach Segal for the Conservatives and NDP candidate Yvonne Hanson.