B.C. teacher suspended for copying provincial exams, lying to school officials

A Vernon, B.C., teacher served a three-day suspension before the Christmas break for copying restricted provincial exam material, providing it to his students and lying to school officials.

According to a decision by the British Columbia Commission for Teacher Regulation, Jay Alexander Kohlman was in the practice of creating sample English 12 provincial exams using questions he obtained from previous provincial exams, which were deemed "secure" by the ministry of education.

The ministry does not release secure exam material to be used as study or practice questions because it re-uses readings and questions.

Copying, storing or sharing secure material is considered a direct violation of the ministry's exam security policy, something Kohlman admitted he was aware of.

An investigation found that in January 2018, Kohlman had asked to see the English 12 provincial exam, but instead made a copy.

When asked directly by the school's vice-principal if he had made a copy, he denied it.

Kohlman was also found to have lied when he denied using the secure exam material to prepare his students for the provincial exam.

He was suspended without pay by the district for one day at the start of the school year in September 2018.

He was suspended a further three days, from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, after agreeing to a consent resolution agreement with the Commissioner for Teacher Regulation in early December 2019.

In the decision posted online earlier this week, commissioner Howard Kushner called the suspension "an appropriate consequence" because:

Kohlman obtained copies of secure exams inappropriately, in one instance by misleading school administration.

He denied using content from previous secure exams when questioned by Vernon school district staff.

According to the documents, Kohlman obtained his teaching certificate in 1995.