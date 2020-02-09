RCMP warn of high-risk sex offender living in Mission

Police are warning the public about a high-risk sex offender who was recently released from prison and is currently living in Mission, B.C.

Taylor Albert Dueck, 25, has a criminal history of sexual assault, including sexual assault on a person under the age of 16 and sexual assault using a weapon.

Mission RCMP issued the public interest warning under the Privacy Act of Canada as Dueck has been deemed a high risk to re-offend sexually and poses a risk to the safety of female children under the age of 18 years old.

Dueck is described as five feet 11 inches and about 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He is currently subject to court-ordered conditions which include:

Not to possess or consume alcohol or controlled substance except as prescribed by a licensed physician.

Subject to a daily curfew between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Not to possess any weapons.

Police are asking anyone who sees suspicious behaviour including a breach of the court conditions to contact the Mission RCMP Detachment at 604-826-7161.