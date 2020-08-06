B.C. MP calls on Canadian, U.S. governments to help B.C., Alaskan communities affected by border closure

B.C. MP Taylor Bachrach is calling on the Canadian government to help remote communities on either side of the Alaska-B.C. border that have been affected by the international border closure.

Stewart, B.C, 454 kilometres north of Prince Rupert, has a population of about 400 people, and acts as a service centre for Hyder, Alaska which has a population of about 80.

The communities are located at the southern end of the Alaskan panhandle of the Canada-U.S. border, which has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21.

After hearing about the issues the neighbouring communities are facing, Bachrach, who represents the federal riding of Skeena—Bulkley Valley, made a trip to Stewart to hear from residents about how the border closure has affected them.

"The main reason it's affecting people is because folks in Hyder depend heavily on Stewart for supplies," Bachrach told Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

"Really, all the stores that they access are in Stewart, the hardware store, the gas station, all of these sorts of things. They also get firewood on the B.C. side of the border."

Additionally, he said Stewart residents use a boat launch in Hyder for fishing.

"The biggest thing is that there are families that are split on both sides of that border," Bachrach said.

He said the social isolation people in Hyder are experiencing is challenging, and it will only get worse when winter arrives.

Bachrach has contacted Canada's public safety minister, Bill Blair, to ask him to help find a way around the border closure to allow Stewart and Hyder residents to connect.

"It's certainly within his power and purview to do so," Bachrach said, adding that he also plans to contact officials on the U.S. side of the border to find out what they can do on their end.

Bchrach describes the two municipalities as one community and that under normal circumstances, residents on both sides cross the border daily.

He says finding a way to allow for this isn't about increasing tourism traffic in the area.

"This is more about the local community and helping people carry on their lives as normally as possible given the circumstances," he said.