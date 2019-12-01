A video of a taxi driving on the separated bicycle lane on Vancouver's Cambie Bridge is gaining traction on social media.

The dashcam video was taken and posted on YouTube Friday evening. It shows a Bonny's Taxi driver cruising down the bike lane on the west side of the bridge, behind a cyclist.

In the video, the driver and his passengers are shocked by the taxi driver. They then wonder aloud what he would do toward the south side of the bridge, where the bike lane narrows to less than a couple of metres wide.

It's not clear what the taxi does after that, because the driver who took the video pulls out ahead and keeps driving.

Emon Bari, general manager of Bonny's Taxi, said the video was brought to his attention Saturday morning and the driver has since been suspended pending an investigation from the company's management team on Monday.

The company isn't commenting any further until then.

The video was also posted on Reddit, where the conversation has mostly focused on training standards for Class 4 driver's licences, which are required for taxi drivers and will also be required for anyone driving for a ride-hailing company.