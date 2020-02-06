David James Taylor says he's "extremely shocked" after an alleged assault by a taxi driver when he was walking home from the Tillicum Shopping Centre in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday afternoon.

Taylor said a bright green cab from the company Victoria Taxi nearly hit him as it drove through a "clearly marked" stop sign at a crosswalk. Taylor flagged the taxi down and says the driver stepped out, where an argument ensued.

"He picked me up off the ground and literally threw me backwards. I landed on my back … and hit my head on the road," he said.

Taylor, an Indigenous man, said the driver was shouting racial slurs, "making reference to me wanting money and being homeless."

David James Taylor says the taxi driver also yelled racial slurs at him. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

He said the driver then returned to his vehicle and began to drive away, but returned after Taylor took a photo of the cab and phoned the police, who arrived within minutes.

Man charged with assault

Const. Markus Anastasiades of the Saanich Police confirmed that police responded to a call just after 4 p.m. and spoke with two individuals. One man was charged with assault but his name was not released.

"A cab driver was arrested yesterday afternoon for assault," according to a police statement. "The driver ... was later released with a promise to appear in court in March."

Taylor said a "retired or off-duty" police officer was standing nearby and stepped in to corroborate Taylor's information. Taylor was taken to hospital by ambulance and released with a concussion and minor bruising on his ribs and abdomen.

Robert Mitchell, Victoria Taxi's operations manager, said he's called Saanich Police and they have not released more details, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

David James Taylor and his wife, Rebecca Hay, are calling for a stricter hiring process for taxi drivers, after Taylor says he was assaulted by a driver at a crosswalk. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

Taylor's wife, Rebecca Hay, said she's "heartbroken."

"I just couldn't understand why somebody would do this," she said. "Is [the driver] just going to carry on and feel that this is acceptable behaviour?"

Hay added that both she and Taylor are Indigenous "healers" and are known for the good they bring to the community.

'Taxi drivers need sensitivity training'

The pair are now calling for taxi companies to employ stricter hiring processes and require sensitivity training.

"I don't know where the hiring practices are falling short, but there definitely needs to be some due diligence [with] who they're bringing in [to work] with the public," said Taylor.

David James Taylor says he was assaulted by a taxi driver in a bright green cab from the company Victoria Taxi. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

As a cultural sensitivity educator for Victoria schools, he says incidents like these happen frequently, and often without repercussions.

"It makes me feel like there's still a lot of work to do," he said.

Any witnesses who may have seen the incident are asked to call Saanich Police.