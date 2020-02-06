The Vancouver Taxi Association has lost a legal bid to immediately stall ride-hailing operators in Metro Vancouver.

The association, which includes nine Metro Vancouver cab companies, petitioned the court to grant an injunction to suspend Lyft and Uber's apps until the B.C. Supreme Court heard a judicial review of the provincial Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) decision to approve ride-hailing licences.

The association cited irreparable harm to taxi businesses in court challenges filed late in January.

Thursday morning, a B.C. Supreme Court Justice refused to grant the injunction.

Yellow Cab driver Kulwant Sahota reacts to the B.C. Supreme Court judge decision quashing taxi companies' petition to suspend ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft in the region. (Yvette Brend/CBC)

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Veronica Jackson dismissed the application, describing the taxi association's evidence of revenue decline blamed on ride-hailing competition as "scant at best."

Judge disagrees with taxi group

Jackson read her decision on ride-hailing rules due to the "urgency" of the matter, she said.

She cited the PTB's earlier comments that there may be "marketplace adjustment" as the industry changes with the arrival of ride-hailing.

The cab companies had argued the current rules favour companies like Lyft and Uber at the expense of the taxi industry, including a lack of limits on fleet size and large operating areas for ride-hailing companies.

On Tuesday, a lawyer for the taxi association argued in court that the PTB's current operational policy for ride-hailing companies creates an uneven playing field.

The association wanted the B.C. Supreme Court to stay PTB approvals granted to Uber and Lyft, pending a judicial review of those decisions.

The PTB, an independent tribunal, granted ride-hailing licences two weeks ago.