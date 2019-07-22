Man charged in 2018 hit-and-run that left Tassis Vix, 31, dead in Maple Ridge

A 44-year-old Surrey resident has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Maple Ridge that left a woman dead last year, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

Tassis Vix, 31, was walking along Lougheed Highway near 218 Street late on April 12, 2018, when she was struck by a westbound car. She died at the scene of the crash.

Michael Howard Thomas has now been charged with dangerous driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

The B.C. Prosecution Service would not confirm Thomas's criminal history, but a man by the same name with the exact same birth date was found guilty of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a firearm in 2008, as well as failure to stop for police, resulting in a pursuit in 1999.

Haney Animal Hospital manager Jyoti Talwa described Vix last year as a valued staff member at the hospital where she worked as a veterinary assistant. She had been working at the clinic for 15 years, since she was a teenager.

At the time of her death, Vix had a 10-year-old daughter.

Lougheed Highway was closed between 216 Street and 222 Street in both directions while police investigated the fatality on April 12, 2018. (Shane MacKichan/CBC)

"There was significant public concern over this file and we thank those witnesses that did come forward," said Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin O'Donnell in a written statement. "This was a 14-month-long investigation. Often, when the police work ends the court process is just beginning and our thoughts are with the victim's family."

Thomas has a court appearance scheduled for Sept. 23.

