2 men in hospital after Surrey shooting police say was targeted

Two men are in hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Friday night in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP received a call around 8 p.m. about a possible shooting near King George Boulevard and 96th Avenue.

Later, a man suffering gunshot wounds was dropped off at a local hospital, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Still later, another man, also suffering gunshot wounds, was dropped at another hospital.

Police believe the shootings were targeted and may be linked to drug activity. They say both men are in stable condition.

Surrey RCMP's Serious Crime Unit is investigating.